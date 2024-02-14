Norwich

Former president of Norwich Police Benevolent Association accused of stealing funds

The former president of the Norwich Police Benevolent Association is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization and has been arrested.

Ryan O'Connell, 42, of Norwich, is suspected of stealing more than $3,000 from the Norwich Police Benevolent Association, according to the arrest warrant.

The investigation started when the association learned just days before Christmas in 2021 that it didn’t have enough money in its account to pay for holiday meals for officers, according to the arrest warrant.

In January 2022, the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney asked the state police Central District Major Crime Squad.

On Jan. 4, 2022, O’Connell admitted to using the Norwich Police Benevolent Association account on occasion for personal reasons, the warrant says. The initial estimate of the missing funds was more than $1,000.

O’Connell resigned from his position with the association on Jan. 6, 2022.

After going through financial documents, the association's executive committee members identified 92 fraudulent transactions totaling $3,168.92 between March 22, 2019 and Dec. 27, 2021, the warrant states.  

Transactions included in the warrant

O'Connell has been charged with larceny in the third degree.

Norwich police said the 16-year veteran has been placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation is underway.

O'Connell was working as a community resource officer in the patrol division, according to the warrant.  

He turned himself in to police on Feb. 12, after learning of the warrant for his arrest, state police said.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Feb. 27.

