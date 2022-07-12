Four Hospitalized After Stabbing in Hamden

Four people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Hamden Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a home on North Street around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing and Hamden Fire Rescue treated four people.

The four people were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

Police are investigating.