ADUSA to operate at Freight Handlers Manchester facility

Freight Handlers plans to close its Manchester facility and ADUSA Distribution said it will continue operations at the distribution center.

Freight Handlers has notified the state Department of Labor that Freight Handlers will be closing its operation at 1315 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester because of the termination of its contract with ADUSA Distribution, LLC.

All 383 employees will be terminated unless ADUSA Distribution offers them employment, Freight Handlers wrote in the letter to the state.

ADUSA said it is in the process of hiring employees for the Manchester site.

“ADUSA Distribution remains committed to Manchester and will continue all operations at the distribution center. The notice you saw is the result of a decision ADUSA Distribution made to self-manage the workforce at this distribution center,” the company said in a statement.

“ADUSA Distribution is in the process of hiring a workforce for the site and any FHI associate or interested individual is welcome to apply for open roles,” the statement said.

They said applicants can apply by visiting A Career That Delivers - Distribution & Transportation Distribution & Transportation (careerswithus.com) and selecting the Manchester, Conn., location.