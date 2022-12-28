north haven

Funeral Arrangements for North Haven Firefighter Set

North Haven Fire Dept.

Officials have announced when they plan on laying a veteran North Haven firefighter to rest.

46-year-old firefighter Matthias Wirtz died Monday battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said that Wirtz's wake will happen Monday at the North Haven Funeral Home on Washington Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m.

Wirtz will be laid to rest the next day at St. Barnabas Church, also on Washington Avenue, at 11 a.m. and will honored with the Line of Duty Death protocol.

Officials anticipate a large crowd for the funeral this coming Tuesday and will shut down Clintonville Road and Washington Avenue to accommodate.

