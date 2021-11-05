Glastonbury Woman Strikes Wife Over Head With Hatchet: Police

Glastonbury Police said a woman was arrested after being accused of hitting her wife over the head with a hatchet several times.

Officials said 58-year-old Lori Lee, of Glastonbury, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the incident on Newell Lane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers said Lee struck her wife with the hatchet, causing serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Lee was held on a $500,000 bond. She faces charges including criminal attempt of murder, disorderly conduct and first-degree assault. She appeared in court on Thursday.