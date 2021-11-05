Glastonbury

Glastonbury Woman Strikes Wife Over Head With Hatchet: Police

NBC CT

Glastonbury Police said a woman was arrested after being accused of hitting her wife over the head with a hatchet several times.

Officials said 58-year-old Lori Lee, of Glastonbury, was taken into custody on Wednesday after the incident on Newell Lane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers said Lee struck her wife with the hatchet, causing serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Lee was held on a $500,000 bond. She faces charges including criminal attempt of murder, disorderly conduct and first-degree assault. She appeared in court on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

GlastonburyGlastonbury policeassault investigationhatchet
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us