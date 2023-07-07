Gov. Lamont reveals his summer music and reading lists for 2023

In a tradition made popular by former US presidents, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont today revealed his summer reading list and summer playlist for 2023.

In an Instagram post, the governor chose 25 songs to make up his music playlist.

Artists include Connecticut-born John Mayer, chart-topping artist Taylor Swift, and the original cast of the Broadway musical "Hamilton." Lamont only chose music by the same band twice - Grateful Dead and Lynyrd Skynard.

The governor also posted his 2023 summer reading list to Instagram.

In addition to listing Keith Richards with his music selections, Lamont also put him on his reading list, for his memoir "Life."

Gov. Lamont's other books include works by authors such as Colson Whitehead, Mattie Kahn, and Cody Keenan.