Gov. Lamont to Announce New Initiatives to Increase Staffing at Conn. Schools

Governor Ned Lamont is set to announce new initiatives to increase staffing at Connecticut schools on Tuesday.

The initiatives are designed to address the educator shortages.

Experts said the teacher shortage has hit some school districts more than others. Last year, some saw as much as 20 percent of teachers leave the profession.

The most challenging positions to fill include special education, math, science, bilingual and school psychologists.

Lamont will be joined by Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker and Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.

The announcement is set to begin at 11 a.m.

