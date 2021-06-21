governor ned lamont

Governor to Announce Plans for Faster Rail Service in Connecticut

The governor is going to be making an announcement this morning about plans for faster train service in the state.

The details, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office, are based on a recent speed study.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi, and other state and local officials will join the governor for a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the Stratford Train Station.

