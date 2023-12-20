Governor to announce tax cuts for 2024

Gov. Ned Lamont is going to be announcing tax cuts for 2024.

His office said there will be a reduction in income tax rates beginning Jan. 1 and more than one million tax filers will benefit from these rate reductions.

The state’s Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers will also be increasing. The governor’s office said the changes will affect around 211,000 low-income tax filers.

The new rates will be available to recipients when they file their 2023 personal income tax returns in early 2024.

The exemptions on certain pension and annuity earnings will be expanding.

The governor’s office said the retirement income tax cliff will be eliminated by adding a phase-out for allowable pension and annuity and IRA distribution deductions against the personal income tax.

Lamont’s office said the changes could benefit an additional 100,000 tax filers.

The news conference will be at 11 a.m.