Great White Concert at Mohegan Sun Postponed

A Great White concert at Mohegan Sun that was planned for later this month has been postponed.

Last week marked 20 years since the devastating fire at the Station Nightclub in Rhode Island that killed 100 people, including eight who had ties to Connecticut.

Great White was performing at the club on the night of Feb. 20, 2003, and pyrotechnics caused the fire that ignited flammable foam that was used for soundproofing.

“Out of respect and sensitivity to the anniversary, we have postponed the upcoming Great White performance,” Tom Cantone, president of sports and entertainment for Mohegan, said for a statement.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Great White, Stryper, and Steven Adler, of Guns ‘N Roses, were scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 25.