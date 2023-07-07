Groton woman prepares for Closer to Free Ride in honor of best friend, Yale nurse

Each year, thousands of people come out together for the Closer to Free Ride, and each one is on a personal, and sometimes personalized, journey.

“It was made by a kid so it kind of makes it even more cool,” said Jodi DiMauro Ericson, showing off a handmade cape she wears for the ride. It’s signed by friends, family and cancer patients. Some who’ve passed on.

This year will be her eleventh ride, and on September 9, it will be about healing.

“So last year, I couldn't ride. Just couldn't,” said Ericson through tears. Last year, cancer took her best friend of 40 years.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“She literally worked right there. She was a nurse at Yale and had the best care.”

Team Froot Loops will ride for Steph this year, and for the fight against cancer.

“Gosh, one day, wouldn't it be great to finally find a cure and figure it out?”

Ericson is a regular cyclist and plans to ride 100 miles in the annual fundraiser for Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“Once you ride this ride once, I don't think you're ever going to not ride it again. Because of that, that high that you get from everyone around you.”

She says there’s a lot of emotion around the opening ceremony and the Smilow salute for patients undergoing treatment.

There’s lots of excitement at the finish line with food and even beer. But Ericson says it’s bigger than that.

“The supporters that line the streets truly are incredible,” Ericson said. “They're the ones that shout, ‘you're riding for my dad you're riding for my mom.’ They're awesome.”

One hundred miles gives a lot of time to soak it all in and power through tough spots along the way. Her favorite part?

“The flagpole in Old Saybrook because that's turning back and heading home,” she laughed. “That's all the hills are basically gone. Couple little bumps in Branford, but that flagpole in Old Saybrook, coming over that bridge. You know you're heading back to Yale.”

All of the money raised through the Closer to Free Ride goes to fund research, treatment, survivor support and more.

She says those who donate know how much the ride means to her, and the memory of her friend who once rode beside her.

“And we trained and trained and trained, but she couldn't even go up a hill. She's not a biker,” Ericson said. “And we finished the 40 [miles]. And I have a video and I said, how do you feel? She's like, great. I go… you could have done 50, couldn't you? she goes f--- yeah!”