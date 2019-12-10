Hamden

Gunshots Fired at Hamden Resident During Food Delivery: Police

Someone shot at a Hamden home when a resident opened the door Sunday night for a food delivery and a bullet hit the entertainment system inside the residence, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Easton Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and a resident said she had opened her front door for a food delivery when someone in a car starting firing gunshots at her and the food delivery driver who was on her front steps.

Several people were in the home when it happened and no one was injured, but a bullet struck an entertainment system, police said.

The vehicle the bullets came from fled, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4052.

