Hamden Man Charged After Investigation Into Sick Dogs: PD

Hamden police have arrested a local man and charged him with multiple counts of animal cruelty after investigating a report of several sick dogs.

Police said they responded to a home on Rockview Road in July 2020 and animal control officers found a severely emaciated older pit bull that was weak, dehydrated and infested with fleas.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The dog was in grave medical condition and had to be euthanized, according to police.

Three younger pit bulls that were suffering from skin inflammation, severe dermatitis, lung worm and flea infestation, according to police.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Edward Chieppo, of Hamden, and he has been charged with four counts of cruelty to animals. Chieppo was released after posting a $2,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on May 13.