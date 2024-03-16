Hamden man dies in New Haven shooting

A man from Hamden has died after an early morning shooting in New Haven on Saturday.

Officers were called to Fairmont Avenue around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Someone reported hearing multiple gunshot wounds.

In the area, police said they found a crime scene, but then learned someone had driven the person who was shot to the hospital.

Investigators said officers went to Yale New Haven Hospital and arrived with the vehicle carrying the person who had been shot. The vehicle was secured.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man from Hamden had been shot and was later pronounced dead from his wounds. His identity has not been released while his family is notified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have information that could be valuable to investigators is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.