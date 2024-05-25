Deep River

State police investigating death after disturbance call in Deep River

State police are investigating the discovery of a dead person in Deep River.

Troopers responded to Deep River just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a disturbance, according to state police.

Arriving troopers found a body at the location.

The identity of the dead person has not been confirmed, police said.

A suspect in connection with the incident was taken in to custody in Massachusetts, according to state police. It is not clear on what charges the suspect is being held.

No other information was immediately available.

