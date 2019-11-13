Quinnipiac Student Reports Sexual Assault Near Campus

Hamden police are investigating a report that a Quinnipiac University student was sexually assaulted Saturday night.

According to the university, the student said she was walking near the intersection of Mount Carmel Avenue and New Road around 11 p.m. when two men offered her a ride. The victim said when she got into the car, she was sexually assaulted by one of the men.

Students said they are going to be more careful after hearing the news.

"I’ve never felt unsafe on the QU campus or around it, to be honest. So it's definitely alarming," said Casey Fusco, a senior.

The men are described as being in their 20s, and the car is described as a blue four-door older model sedan with a loud muffler.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Quinnipiac Public Safety Department at 203-582-6200 or Hamden police.