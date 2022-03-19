Hamden

Hamden Police Search For Vehicle That Hit, Seriously Injured Bicyclist

NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on Whitney Avenue Friday night and took off.

The victim was riding south in the 1400 block of Whitney Avenue around 8:45 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was also traveling south.

A passerby found the victim on the side of the road and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle they are looking for should have front-end and passenger-side damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.

This article tagged under:

HamdenHamden Police
