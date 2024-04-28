1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash in Willington

One person has died and four others are injured after a rollover crash in Willington on Saturday night.

State police said a 21-year-old man from Bethel was driving southbound on River Road around 10:15 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and caused the vehicle to roll over.

A passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Maria Damata, of Bethel, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver and three other passengers were taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to state police, the driver, a 19-year-old male passenger from Bethel, a 20-year-old female passenger from Bethel, and 21-year-old male passenger from Bethel all suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Polci #1242 at Troop C at (860) 896-3200.