Hartford Marathon Set to Return In-Person Tomorrow

After going virtual for the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hartford Marathon makes its in-person return and thousands are getting ready to hit the streets.

This year's in-person race is set to welcome as many as 7,000 participants and hundreds of spectators

Mayor Luke Bronin will officially welcome the annual event during a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday, and plan to provide information on road closures and parking bans ahead of the marathon.

The races include a 5k, a half marathon, and full 26.2 mile endurance run.

Several precautions have been set to ensure the safety of both runners and spectators.

Anyone picking up their registration packet will need to wear masks. Runners will also be separated in staggered corrals to provide more space, and are encouraged to mask up until the race begins.

The races will impact streets in Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor. A full list of street closures is listed on the Hartford Marathon website. All affected roads will be reopened to traffic by 3 p.m. after the races.