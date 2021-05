Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot on Orange Street Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot around 7:54 p.m. He is listed ins table condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the area of 27 Orange Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).