Hartford Police Lieutenant Faces Assault, Battery Charges for Berkshires Incident

Hartford Police said a police lieutenant has been placed on administrative duty in connection to an incident in the Berkshires in Massachusetts.

Police Chief Jason Thody said the department launched an internal investigation into Lt. Louis Ruiz's actions.

Ruiz faces charges for assault and battery on a family member. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12, according to the Berkshire County Clerk's Office.

Thody said the Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the victim to provide updated information throughout their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

