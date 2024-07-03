Hartford Public Library will once again offer free eye exams for children

Children ages 5 to 18 will be able to get free eye exams at Hartford libraries this summer.

The Hartford Public Library has partnered with Vision to Learn, a nonprofit that provides free vision screenings, eye exams and glasses to low-income schools and communities.

In the past two years, Vision to Learn has visited 56 schools and community groups, providing more than 9,000 children with free vision screenings. Their partnerships with Connecticut's Alliance Districts, Boys & Girls Clubs and libraries like Hartford's have helped them supply 5,100 eye exams and 4,500 pairs of eyeglasses.

"Summer reading and free eye exams are not just about providing resources but empowering our children to succeed,” said Hartford Public Library President and CEO Bridget Quinn in a news release. “We are grateful for Vision To Learn’s free services so students receiving eye exams and eyeglasses will be better equipped to learn when they return to school this fall.”

The Hartford Public Library has partnered with Vision To Learn since its launch in 2022. This summer, the mobile Vision to Learn clinic will visit the following locations and dates in Hartford:

Albany Library: Thursday-Friday, July 25-26

Thursday-Friday, July 25-26 Camp Field Library: Monday, July 29

Monday, July 29 Barbour Library: Friday, Aug. 16

Friday, Aug. 16 Downtown Library: Monday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 19

Monday, Aug. 13, and Monday, Aug. 19 Dwight Library: Monday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 12

Monday, Aug. 5, and Monday, Aug. 12 Ropkins Library: Monday, Aug. 26

Monday, Aug. 26 Park Street Library @ the Lyric: Wednesday- Thursday, Aug. 14-15

Appointments can be scheduled for the above dates by filling out this form from Vision to Learn. No insurance is needed, but patients are asked to arrive five minutes early to complete their paperwork.