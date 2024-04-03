Hartford Public Schools to lay off hundreds of staff members

Hartford Public Schools have announced that they'll be cutting 387 positions, or 11% of staff members due to increased costs.

The school district said the staff cuts are necessary to address soaring tuition costs and a stagnant city funding.

In the past decade, Hartford Public Schools hasn't seen an increase in funding from the city, even as tuition costs surged through the School Choice System, reaching $122 million, according to spokesperson Jesse Sugarman.

To address the discrepancy between budgets and increasing costs, Hartford Public Schools will implement staff cuts, affecting different positions in the district.

As for now, 67 jobs will be taken from the Central Office and 320 jobs will be cut across the district, according to Sugarman.

Sugarman also pointed out that some of these positions are currently vacant and others are funded by the Education Stabilization Fund in the CARES Act, and were meant to be temporary positions.

No specific timeline was provided as to when these changes will take place. No additional information was immediately available.