Man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman in Thomaston: police

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Thomaston over the weekend has been arrested, according to police.

Police said they arrested 37-year-old Richard Blood after a woman reported that she was bound and sexually assaulted at a Thomaston home around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers found the woman with visible injuries. Blood was found at the scene and ultimately arrested.

The woman and Blood were known to each other, according to police.

He faces charges including second-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, unlawful restraint, threatening, strangulation and suffocation, assault and more. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

