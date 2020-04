Hartford residents jumped into action to save a woman and her dog after their car overturned on Main Street.

#Hartford residents jump into action and pull driver and his 🐕 to safety after single vehicle crash on Main St. -LT.PC pic.twitter.com/6ysOGPqtjB — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 24, 2020

The video shows several people working fast to help the woman and her dog get out of the car safely.

The woman and her dog are expected to be OK. They were transported to the hospital and veterinarian as a precautionary measure, according to police.