Hartford woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run scooter crash in Manchester

A Hartford woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run scooter crash in Manchester on Friday.

Police said the 26-year-old woman collided with a 15-year-old boy who was driving an electric scooter to school.

After the collision, the woman reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

The 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The woman was later identified as the driver and was arrested. She is facing charges including evading responsibility, risk of injury to a minor and operating under suspension.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on July 8.