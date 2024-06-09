Manchester

Hartford woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run scooter crash in Manchester

By Cailyn Blonstein

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A Hartford woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run scooter crash in Manchester on Friday.

Police said the 26-year-old woman collided with a 15-year-old boy who was driving an electric scooter to school.

After the collision, the woman reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

The 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.

The woman was later identified as the driver and was arrested. She is facing charges including evading responsibility, risk of injury to a minor and operating under suspension.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on July 8.

