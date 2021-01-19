Harvest Bakery in Bristol Closed Today After Car Crashes Into Building

The Harvest Bakery in Bristol is closed today after a car crashed into the building, according to a post on the bakery's Facebook page.

The Harvest Bakery said a car crashed through their front doors on Tuesday morning. A sign on the door of the bakery says it is closed until further notice.

Clean up crews at the bakery said the vehicle smashed into a utility pole and took out a fire hydrant before hitting the bakery.

It's unclear what caused the car to hit the bakery. There's no word on if anyone was injured.