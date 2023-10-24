Ellington

Ammonia leak in Ellington stopped

Crews responded to an ammonia leak at a business on West Road in Ellington on Tuesday morning and the leak has been stopped.

Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said an ammonia compressor in the refrigeration system at Country Pure Foods failed, which led to an ammonia leak.

The leak has since been stopped. The building is being vented so crews can get inside and clean up. The spill is contained to the building.

DEEP's Emergency Response Unit remains at the scene.

There is no threat to the public.

