Crashed Caused Heavy Delays on I-84 in West Hartford, Farmington

There were heavy delays on Interstate 84 in West Hartford and Farmington Thursday morning and images from traffic cameras showed that one vehicle has rolled over. Both scenes have cleared.
I-84 East in West Hartford was congested between exits 37 and 40 for more than three miles after a multi-vehicle crash between exits 39A and 40, according to CTRoads.org.
In Farmington, there was a lane closure on I-84 West in Farmington between exits 39A and 39.
No additional information was available about the crashes.
