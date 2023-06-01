traffic

Crashed Caused Heavy Delays on I-84 in West Hartford, Farmington

Crash on Interstate 84 in West Hartford
Connecticut Department of Transportation

There were heavy delays on Interstate 84 in West Hartford and Farmington Thursday morning and images from traffic cameras showed that one vehicle has rolled over. Both scenes have cleared.

I-84 East in West Hartford was congested between exits 37 and 40 for more than three miles after a multi-vehicle crash between exits 39A and 40, according to CTRoads.org.

In Farmington, there was a lane closure on I-84 West in Farmington between exits 39A and 39.

No additional information was available about the crashes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

traffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us