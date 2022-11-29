Home Health Aide Sentenced After Stealing Savings Bonds Grandma Bought for Grandkids: Officials

A home health aide has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after she stole more than $280,000 worth of United States savings bonds that a grandmother bought for her grandchildren and other family members, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The 52-year-old woman, a citizen of Guyana who was living in Queens, New York, stole the savings bonds from an elderly woman she provided home health services for, according to federal officials.

After the victim died, the home health aide contacted a man who reached out to another person to help redeem the stolen bonds at a financial institution, federal officials said.

During an undercover investigation, law enforcement coordinated the purchase of more than 100 savings bonds between October 2020 and January 2021. They were worth $287,312.39.

Federal officials said the two suspects attempted to obstruct the investigation and prosecution in June and July 202 by offering to pay a witness if he agreed to lie and provide false testimony.

The home health aide pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 guilty to one count of conspiracy and federal officials said she faces immigration proceedings after serving the 57-month prison sentence.

The U.S. Justice Department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The phone number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).