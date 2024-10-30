Homeowner exchanges gunfire with thieves trying to steal his car in Stratford: PD

Police are investigating after a homeowner exchanged fire with at least two thieves that appeared to be trying to steal his car in Stratford.

The police department said they were called to a home on Burritt Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance.

Responding officers determined that a homeowner had fired shots at people who may have been trying to steal a car that was parked in his driveway.

Several gunshots that were fired at the homeowner hit his home, according to police.

No injures were reported. The thieves allegedly fled in an unknown vehicle, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Panton at 203-385-4143.