Bradley Airport

Honor Flight Connecticut takes 50 veterans to Washington, DC

By Cailyn Blonstein

Connecticut Airport Authority

Dozens of people waving American flags lined Bradley International Airport on Saturday as 50 veterans were sent off for Honor Flight Connecticut.

The veterans, along with their guardians and Honor Flight Staff left from Bradley in the morning and traveled to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Connecticut brings military veterans to the nation's capital to visit memorials that commemorate their service. It also recognizes the brave men and women who have served our country.

The group is expected to come back to Connecticut Saturday evening.

