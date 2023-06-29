How children can get into 120 CT museums for free for summer 2023

Admission is free for Connecticut children at more than 120 local museums this summer.

The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program is back for the summer of 2023. It starts Saturday, July 1 and goes through Monday, Sept. 4.

Connecticut children who are 18 and under, along, with one accompanying adult, can receive free admission to any of the participating museums, including historic house museums, historic sites, historical societies, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, special-interest museums, natural history museums, university museums, arboretums/botanical gardens and zoos.

See the full list of participating museums online here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gov. Ned Lamont established the program in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to offer children with opportunities to engage and learn during the summer.

Connecticut Summer at the Museum is funded through a $10 million investment in federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut received from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the governor’s office.

“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023 because it provides so many opportunities for Connecticut kids and their families,” Lamont said in a statement. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

The governor’s office said any museum in Connecticut can choose to participate in the program by offering free admission, but eligible properties had an opportunity to apply for grant funding.

Participating museums have the discretion to administer the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program to the best of their ability and according to their needs.

The governor’s office said certain restrictions might apply, and capacity might be limited and residents should check each museum’s website to learn of any restrictions before visiting.

The governor’s office is encouraging families that take part share their experiences on social media using the program hashtag #CTSummerMuseums.