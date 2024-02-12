The following content has been provided by New England Recovery Center. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC Connecticut news team. Click here to learn more about New England Recovery Center.

Fitness and exercise might not be the first things that come to mind when considering the most important aspects of recovery. But the positive impact that physical fitness and exercise can have on people recovering from addiction is substantial. Exercise provides a healthy outlet for stress reduction, promotes overall wellness, while offering numerous benefits to one’s mental and physical health. Here are some of the ways exercise contributes to recovery.

The role of exercise in substance use recovery

Easing cravings and withdrawal symptoms : Along with reducing things like stress, anxiety, and depression, exercise can help ease cravings for substances. It can also lessen withdrawal symptoms like restlessness, irritability, and insomnia. Exercise, like substance use, activates the brain’s reward pathway, releasing chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. When these chemical reactions occur in response to a healthy activity like exercise, it lessens the pain and discomfort of withdrawal while also reducing cravings.

: Along with reducing things like stress, anxiety, and depression, exercise can help ease cravings for substances. It can also lessen withdrawal symptoms like restlessness, irritability, and insomnia. Exercise, like substance use, activates the brain’s reward pathway, releasing chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. When these chemical reactions occur in response to a healthy activity like exercise, it lessens the pain and discomfort of withdrawal while also reducing cravings. Boosting self-esteem and mental wellness: The mental and emotional benefits of exercise go beyond simple chemical reactions. When people engage in a physical fitness routine, they burn fat, build muscle, boost energy levels, and increase stamina. These changes help people feel accomplished and more confident, providing an additional sense of value to their recovery journey.

The mental and emotional benefits of exercise go beyond simple chemical reactions. When people engage in a physical fitness routine, they burn fat, build muscle, boost energy levels, and increase stamina. These changes help people feel accomplished and more confident, providing an additional sense of value to their recovery journey. Routine and structure : Fitness routines encourage consistency and personal dedication. Oftentimes, exercise involves social interaction and can provide people with a sense of community. Having a regular fitness outlet is a key part of many people’s treatment plan because it replaces idle time where they may have been susceptible to relapse with gratifying activities that help keep their recovery on track.

: Fitness routines encourage consistency and personal dedication. Oftentimes, exercise involves social interaction and can provide people with a sense of community. Having a regular fitness outlet is a key part of many people’s treatment plan because it replaces idle time where they may have been susceptible to relapse with gratifying activities that help keep their recovery on track. Better sleep: For many people in recovery—especially those in early recovery—sleep doesn’t always come easily. Exercise can help regulate the sleep cycle, making it easier to fall asleep and making sleep more restful. Healthy sleep is critical to proper brain function and mental well-being, enhancing recovery by improving decision-making, lowering stress levels, and helping regulate emotions.

Exercises that benefit addiction recovery

While some people have an established exercise or recreation interest—like golf, basketball, tennis, or martial arts—others may still be searching for a fitness outlet. When deciding on a fitness routine, it’s important to consider activities one enjoys, rather than just activities that provide physical results. Having the motivation to stick with a routine is important, and people are more likely to commit to a fitness routine they enjoy.

Here are some activities worth exploring:

Aerobics: Aerobic exercises promote heart health and can be especially effective in curbing withdrawal symptoms. Activities like walking, cycling, swimming, and jogging are some great examples.

Aerobic exercises promote heart health and can be especially effective in curbing withdrawal symptoms. Activities like walking, cycling, swimming, and jogging are some great examples. Resistance and strength training : A great way to build muscle and improve flexibility, resistance workouts appeal to people because they can be performed in small spaces with minimal equipment. Exercises like lunges, sit-ups, stretches, and yoga poses produce positive results and are easy to do with limited space.

: A great way to build muscle and improve flexibility, resistance workouts appeal to people because they can be performed in small spaces with minimal equipment. Exercises like lunges, sit-ups, stretches, and yoga poses produce positive results and are easy to do with limited space. Personal interests: Fitness doesn’t need to be confined to any predetermined pursuits. Things like dancing, climbing, surfing, hiking, bird watching, and any number of other activities can help people meet their fitness goals. Even light physical activity offers benefits like improved joint strength and cardiovascular function.

Getting started with fitness in recovery

When incorporating fitness into one’s recovery, it can be helpful to start small and work up from there. Setting a low-pressure schedule for regular physical activity and adding to it over time can be a good way to prevent fatigue and burnout.

Drinking lots of water, getting plenty of rest, and being mindful of one’s limitations­—especially when exercising in high temperatures—are also crucial to ensuring healthy fitness habits. But with a consistent and fulfilling exercise plan, recovery can be that much more manageable and rewarding.

If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol addiction or substance use disorder, call New England Recovery Center today at 1-877-MyRehab or find them at www.newenglandrecoverycenter.org.