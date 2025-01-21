Cromwell

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spills after truck rollover on Route 9 in Cromwell

By Angela Fortuna

Roughly 2,700 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled onto Route 9 after a tanker truck rolled over in Cromwell Monday night.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of exit 29 just before 9:30 p.m. for a reported crash.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, as well as the Department of Transportation, responded to the scene.

Troopers said the fuel spill is being slowed by the recent snowfall.

The exit 29 off-ramp is currently closed. It's unknown when it will reopen.

No injuries have been reported. The crash remains under investigation.

