Part of I-84 West closed in Farmington due to car crash

Part of Interstate 84 West is shut down in Farmington because after a car overturned, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Officials said a few lanes on I-84 are closed between exits 37 and 36.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

A second crash was reported between exits 39A and 39. The right shoulder is closed.

No additional information was immediately available.