11-month-old killed, woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-91 South in Enfield

An 11-month-old boy has died and a woman has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 91 South in Enfield early Sunday morning.

State police said a Honda Accord LX was traveling north of exit 45 in the right lane around 2 a.m.

At one point, troopers said the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam guardrail. The vehicle then rolled over and landed in the grassy area on the right side of the road.

The driver, identified as a 30-year-old New Britain woman, was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to investigators, an 11-month-old boy in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Connecticut Children's and was later pronounced dead.

The child, later identified as Isiah Ortiz, of New Britain, would have turned one year old on Wednesday.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

