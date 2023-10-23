We’re knee deep into fall, and there’s no better time to dive into the iconic fall activities with the crisp air and colorful leaves and delicacies like pumpkin spice lattes, cider doughnuts and apple cider itself.

These charming CT cider farms and breweries make the best apple cider to warm you up on the colder days.

New England Cider Co.- Wallingford

New England Cider Co counts with eight different flavors of ciders, including a pumpkin flavored one. They're open all year round:

Thursday - Friday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturdays 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Yankee Cider Co. - East Haddam

Yankee Cider Co offers six regular different flavors, including the popular caramel cider donut. They're open on:

Thursdays 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fridays 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturdays 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Bishop's Orchards Farm Market & Winery - Guilford

The Bishops Orchards Farm Market & Winery offers sweet and hard ciders from one gallon containers to 6-pack cider "chugger bottles." They're open on:

Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hogan's Cider Mill - Burlington

Hogan's Cider Mill counts with sweet and hard ciders in many different flavors that alternate throughout the year, with their fall favorite being pumpkin spice. They're open on:

Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Stafford Cidery - Stafford Springs

Stafford Cidery offers nine different cider flavors, with some creative combinations including cider and chocolate, and cider and peanut butter. Their hours are:

Thursdays 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill - Mystic

B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill is the oldest steam-powered cider mill in the U.S., according to their website. They offer 15 different flavors, including the fall star "Spider Cider," a sweet cider infused with pumpkin spice flavors. They're open on:

7 days a week:

September - October 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

November - December 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Reverie Brewing - Newtown

Reverie Brewing believes in creative mixes when it comes to their brewing. With interesting combinations of beer and cider, their hours are:

Tuesday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lemek Farms - Tolland

Lemek Farms offers a "rough cut cider house" with five plus flavors and different options of sizes, such as eight or 12-ounce pours, as well as flights. They're open from:

Friday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bushy Hill Cidery - Granby

Bushy Hill currently serves four different flavors of ciders, while also offering a hard cider slushie option. Their hours are:

Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Long View Ciderhouse - Southington

Long View Ciderhouse crafts its cider from their eighth-generation farm's apples, currently offering four different flavored bottles and a cider truck with many different flavor options. They're open on: