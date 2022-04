Connecticut State Police said injuries are being reported after a car crash on Interstate 84 in Willington.

Officials said they responded to a call for a motor vehicle accident with a possible fire.

At least two cars were involved, according to authorities.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.