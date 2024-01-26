Injuries reported in I-91 South crash in North Haven

Several lanes of Interstate 91 South were closed in North Haven due to a car crash that happened Friday night.

The state Department of Transportation said three lanes of traffic are closed. The entire highway was closed at one point, but has since reopened.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Fire officials said that crash happened near exit 11 and 10.

Authorities said injuries are being reported, and at least one person needed to be extricated.

The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.