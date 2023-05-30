Investigation Into Street Racing in Hartford Leads to Dozens of Tickets, Seizure of Gun

Hartford police seized a gun and issued dozens of tickets when they responded to investigate illegal street racing early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 50 Reserve Road around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a large contingent of vehicles blocking the road and railroad tracks.

Officers contained the vehicles, issued 24 tickets for infractions and seized one firearm.

Police said officers responded to the same area on May 14, took one person into custody and issued 29 infraction tickets.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford police said these efforts to prevent large illegal vehicle gatherings and street racing will continue throughout the coming months.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

The FBI has a website set up for tips on "street takeovers" in Bridgeport, New Haven, and Hartford counties.