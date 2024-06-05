StormTracker

Isolated showers to start the day today, multiple chances for rain Thursday

By Anthony Carpino

An isolated showers possible early this morning otherwise today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Afternoon temps are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s for inland Connecticut with upper 70s for the shoreline.

Rain chances increase after midnight with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder for the morning commute Thursday.

Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder are possible Thursday afternoon as well.

There will be cooler temps, but more humid with temps in the upper 70s.

As we look at the upcoming days, there are a few rain chances this weekend, but it's not looking like a washout.

