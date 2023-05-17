‘It's No Big Deal': Avon Woman Bitten By Bear Describes Encounter to EnCon Police

NBC CT Investigates has a first look at an interview with the Avon woman who was bitten by a bear last month.

An Environmental Conservation Police interview video was obtained through a public records request. The woman was walking her dog on a trail on April 21 when the bear reportedly attacked her. Neighbors called 911. The bear retreated.

“So where’d it get you? In the leg and the arm?” an EnCon officer asked the unidentified woman.

“Just here. Little bite here,” the woman replied while pointing to her left leg.

She went on to tell officers she felt bad for the bear.

DEEP investigated and euthanized the 12-year-old female bear. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said her three yearlings are old enough to survive on their own.