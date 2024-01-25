new haven

Truck gets stuck under bridge in New Haven for second day in a row

This was the second truck to get stuck in two days.

A tractor-trailer that was carrying juice boxes got stuck under a bridge on James Street, near State Street, in New Haven on Thursday morning.

It has been moved and James Street has reopened after it was closed between State Street and Lombard Street.

Another truck arrived at the scene and the NBC Connecticut crew saw juice boxes being loaded from one truck to another.

Amtrak crews inspected the bridge and trains have been operating.

The bridge is near an Interstate 91 exit and the low-clearance sign for the bridge has been knocked down.

