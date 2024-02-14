Waterford

JCPenney at Crystal Mall to close

Crystal Mall in Waterford
NBC Connecticut

The JCPenney store at the Crystal Mall in Waterford will be closing this spring.

The company said the store will close by May 25.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one. We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at our Waterford location,” the company said in a statement.

“We continue to work to make every dollar count for America's diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com,” the statement goes on to say.

There are five other JCPenney stores in the state.

They are located in Danbury, Farmington, Manchester, Trumbull and Waterbury.

