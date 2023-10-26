Jury seated in trial of Michelle Troconis

A jury was seated Thursday for the trial of Michelle Troconis.

Eight men and four women will make up the jury, according to the Connecticut Judicial Branch. Six will be regular jurors and six will act as alternate jurors.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The New Canaan mother of five dropped her children off at school on May 24, 2019, and hasn't been seen since. Authorities believe she is dead.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with murder before his death back in 2020.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos' girlfriend and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the center of her three arrest warrants, state police describe recorded interviews with Troconis, DNA evidence, surveillance video and information downloaded from her cell phone.

State police said Troconis' DNA was found on three of the trash bags left along Albany Avenue in Hartford by Fotis Dulos that contained Jennifer Dulos' blood. Troconis has maintained her innocence in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

Jury selection began back in the beginning of October. The pandemic largely postponed the trial.

Troconis' attorney requested to move the trial to Hartford after conducting a public opinion poll that found a large percentage of people in Stamford knew about the case. A judge denied his request.

The trial is scheduled to start in January, but Troconis' attorney said he plans to ask for an earlier date. He said there will be additional motions heard starting Dec. 11, which will include full interrogation videos.

"All these people stated under oath that they will decide the case solely on the evidence and not any outside influence. I assume they will remain true to their word," Attorney Schoehorn said.

The evidence portion of the trial is set to start on Jan. 8 and it is expected to last at least six weeks.

Attorney Kent Mawhinney was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He represented Fotis Dulos in previous civil cases unrelated to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.