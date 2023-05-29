K9 Finds Woman Who Threatened Officers, Evaded Crash in Lisbon: PD

A Connecticut State Police k9 located a woman accused of evading a car accident and threatening to kill troopers and their families.

Police were called to River Road in Lisbon for a reported two-car crash in Lisbon Sunday evening. Witnesses told responding officers that one of the drivers fled into the woods.

K9 Zedo was able to track down the driver and she was ultimately taken into custody, police said.

While police were investigating, the woman allegedly made verbal threats to kill the investigating troopers and their families. Authorities said she appeared to be unsteady and she smelled like alcohol.

The woman was uncooperative with officers and aggressive during her arrest, according to police.

She faces charges including evading responsibility, illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, interfering with an officer and resisting arrest, threatening and more. She was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.