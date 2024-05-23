Killingly board of education votes on resolution after complaint about mental health services

The board of education in Killingly has voted to resolve the proceedings against the district that center on mental health services for students.

The board took the vote on Wednesday night after an executive session. Five school board members voted in favor of entering an agreement to resolve the 10-4b proceeding against the Killingly school district and three voted against.

The Killingly Board of Education had three meetings with the state Department of Education in November and December and board members and the superintendent had to answer whether they did enough to provide mental health services.

The meetings were held after parents filed a formal complaint with the state after the Killingly School Board rejected a proposal for a mental health center.

Killingly students would have been able to receive mental health services at no cost to the district or taxpayers.

Parents said the schools made no effort to improve mental health services and raised a formal complaint with the state.

But board members said they were discussing ideas behind closed doors and should have been more transparent.

No details are available on the plan moving forward because it was discussed in executive session.

“While the details of the agreement remain confidential at this time, I am very pleased that it appears that all sides are reaching an agreement that will meet the behavioral health needs of our students,” Susan Lannon, chairperson of the Killingly Board of Education, said in a statement.