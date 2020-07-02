Korean War Vet With No Living Family to Be Buried Friday

There is a call for people to come to Thompson on Friday to honor a Korean War veteran who has no living relatives in Connecticut.

Lionel Lussier died at a nursing home in Danielson in January at the age of 91, according to the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home.

Lussier served honorably as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

With no living family in Connecticut, a group of veterans and the CT American Legion have come together to make sure Lussier is given a burial with full military honors.

The funeral will take place Friday at 9 a.m. at the East Thompson Cemetery, 290 East Thompson Road, in Thompson.

The group is encouraging members of the public to come to the cemetery to pay their respects to Lussier.