US Army

Korean War Vet With No Living Family to Be Buried Friday

SOPA Images

There is a call for people to come to Thompson on Friday to honor a Korean War veteran who has no living relatives in Connecticut.

Lionel Lussier died at a nursing home in Danielson in January at the age of 91, according to the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home.

Lussier served honorably as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Local

Plainfield 1 hour ago

Man Arrested After K9 Found Cocaine in His Car: Police

Naugatuck 2 hours ago

Naugatuck Fireworks End Early After Significant Malfunction

With no living family in Connecticut, a group of veterans and the CT American Legion have come together to make sure Lussier is given a burial with full military honors.

The funeral will take place Friday at 9 a.m. at the East Thompson Cemetery, 290 East Thompson Road, in Thompson.

The group is encouraging members of the public to come to the cemetery to pay their respects to Lussier.

This article tagged under:

US Armythompsondanielson
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us