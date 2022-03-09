Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce to Hold Job Fair Wednesday

Main Gate at Lake Compounce
Lake Compounce

Lake Compounce plans to hire more than 1,000 employees for the 2022 season and there is a job fair today.

America's oldest amusement park has increased its pay rate and perks for roles including lifeguards, ride operators, food and beverage, security and more, according to Lake Compounce.

The in-person job fair is on Wednesday, March 9, from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. Learn more or apply online here.

See the jobs available here.

For more information on the 2022 season, job opportunities and more, head to Lake Compounce's website.

